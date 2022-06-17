Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have found their dream home

TMZ spotted moving trucks in front of Jennifer Lopez’s home after several tours of luxury homes, suggesting a move is possible!

The engaged couple’s home would be a sumptuous estate located in Beverly Hills. This property of billionaire and ex-husband of Mariah Carey, James Packer, is apparently not offered for sale, but sources from the American online tabloid believe that it is indeed the residence in question. With five bedrooms and a home theater, it is certain that the children of Jennifer and Ben Affleck could get used to living there! The house also belonged to actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman. The estimated amount of the sale is around 60 million dollars. A story to follow!



Photo: BACKGRID

