Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner pay tribute to Ray Liotta

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner saluted the memory of Ray Liotta.

The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. He was 67 years old.

The film’s producers said Thursday (26 May 22): “We were deeply saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. It is a huge loss and our deepest condolences go out to his family, his fiancée Jacy and his daughter Karsen. »

Tributes have since poured in on social media, with her Shades of Blue co-star Jennifer Lopez dedicating a message to her. “Ray was my accomplice in Shades of Blue, she wrote in the caption of the photos where we see them together. The first thing that comes to mind is that he was so nice to my kids. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all soft on the inside. »

Calling him ‘the original Freed’, she added: ‘We lost a great one today… RIP RAY… It’s so sad to lose you way too soon… I will always remember you. »

Kevin Costner shared a video of himself and Ray Liotta in Dream’s End in 1989 and wrote, “Devastated to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Although he leaves incredible things behind, he will always be “Shoeless Joe Jackson” in my heart. What happened (at) this moment in the film was real. God gave us this waterfall. Now it’s God who has Ray by his side. »

Seth Rogen, who shared the Observe & Report poster with the star, tweeted that he was “such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him has been one of the great joys of my career and we’ve done some of my favorite scenes that I’ve starred in. »

And Taron Egerton, who worked with him on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Black Bird, also shared a memory of their collaboration. “I arrived on the set of Black Bird in May of last year, very excited about the idea of ​​working with Ray Liotta and even more excited about the idea of ​​him playing my father. When I first saw our show, I texted him to say that I thought his performance was beautiful and that I was very proud of our work. His response was, “You made it easy to love my son.” Ray, the feeling was so, so mutual. I’ll miss you. »