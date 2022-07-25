Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 53 years with her husband Ben Affleck in Paris!

For their honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck chose Paris. And by the way, they were able to celebrate the 53 years of the singer.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on cloud nine. Married for only a few days, the lovebirds flew to Paris for their honeymoon. stroke of luck, they were able, as a bonus, to celebrate the birthday of the singer. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

just married

After his complicated relationship with his ex, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez seems happier than ever with Ben Affleck. But, J-Lo learned from his mistakes. For his new couple, she preferred to take her time.

Thus, on July 17, 2022, they got married. ” We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And turns out love is patient. Twenty years of patience »she then announced.

And for their wedding, Jennifer Lopez and her husband opted for an intimate ceremony. Already because he had no choice. Indeed, the marriage took place more or less on a whim.

At least, that’s what a chapel employee, Kenosha Portis seems to say. ” We were getting ready to close and a special guest showed up without an appointment. I started shaking a little. I thought, ‘Oh my God, it’s Jennifer Lopez we’re about to marry'”she confided on the set of Good Morning America.

In short, these two seem to spin the perfect love. And to end it all in style, Jennifer Lopez and her new husband, Ben Affleck flew to Paris for their honeymoon.

But that’s not all ! The honeymoon is timely sincethey were able, in addition, to celebrate the 53 years of the star in Paris, this Sunday, July 24. MCE TV tells you more!

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 53 years hands in hand with Ben Affleck

For a few days, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wander the streets of the capital. And one thing is certain, they refuse nothing.

Indeed, this Thursday, July 21, the little couple was photographed leaving the Matignonin which they agreed a small romantic dinner.

But the weekend was far from over. This Sunday, July 24, 2022 was a special day for JLo. Yes, even if it is not visible, the star celebrated his 53rd birthday.

And for such a great occasion, they did not skimp on the means. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first visited in the Christian Dior boutique then in the restaurant Loulouin the 1st arrondissement.

Next, they walked on the Pont du Carrousel before arriving near the Louvre Pyramid. And this, before being joined by all their children. Ben Affleck’s children, Violet and Seraphina, but also Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme.

In short, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck saw things big for their union. And they seem happier than ever. Hoping this all lasts a very long time.

