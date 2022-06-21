Jennifer López confesses the hard moments after the divorce with Marc Anthony

La love story between Jennifer Lopez Y Mark Anthony was one of the most talked about in the world of famous Latinos in Hollywoodbut it did not have the happy ending that many wanted, although now it is easier for the singer and actress to talk about that relationship.

From that marriage came their daughters, Emma and Maxand now there is a good friendship between JLo and Anthony.

The relationship between El Flaco de Oro and La Diva del Bronx originated when both faced two controversial separations, Marc with his first wife Dayanara Torres and Jennifer with Ben Affleckher current partner and with whom there will be a wedding soon.

Throughout a 10-year courtship and marriage, the then-happy couple wowed audiences with multiple appearances together in both music and acting. Among the most prominent is the biographical film of Hector Lavoe titled The singerwhich featured Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.

In the musical aspect, they interpreted iconic themes, such as Don’t love me and let’s escape; without counting on memorable presentations as in American Idol in 2011 with the song Aguanile.

JLo opens up about her divorce from Marc Anthony

“As an artist, I lost a little bit of who I was trying to build a perfect life, a family life. When my children were 3 years old, I divorced, I was a single mother with two small children,” said the 52-year-old actress.

Jennifer Lopez assured that her professional life was also affected after the pregnancy. “At 42, movie roles weren’t knocking on my door and when I went back to work, I felt like I didn’t know my worth anymore,” he said.

“I was doing American Idol, that was my first big job after having babies and it was good for me at the time. People could see me for who I was, and that changed everything,” she said.

Throughout 95 minutes, JLo shows how he got up from the different emotional shocks he has experienced in a documentary that has caused a stir since its arrival in the catalog of Netflix.