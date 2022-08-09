Jennifer Lopez cracks for the trendy pants of the moment

The singer convinced us to adopt cargo pants, the big trend of 2022.

At the end of July, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stayed in Paris for their long-awaited honeymoon. A very well-attended family trip, during which the singer chained fashionable moments by strolling through the capital sometimes in an ultra-trendy fuchsia cut-out dress, sometimes in a little bohemian floral dress. After this romantic getaway, JLo then flew to Capri to attend the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef ​​charity gala and took the opportunity to live the dolce vita on the Italian island, seen in particular in a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress and wedge espadrilles. Finally back on the American continent, the 53-year-old star continues, again and again, to show us the way in terms of style. Indeed, this Sunday, August 7, the interpreter of “JLo from the Block” went to his Los Angeles offices, sporting the trouser trend of the moment: cargo.

How to wear cargo pants like Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez opted for a rather original and very modern cargo, with a wide silhouette, a high waist and a chic cream color, twisted by contrasting topstitching. To accompany her casual-looking pants, JLo bet on a cropped and oversized top with long sleeves, very slightly revealing her belly, as well as two-tone sneakers, a Dior jute tote bag and her traditional XXL sunglasses. ..

