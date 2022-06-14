Jennifer Lopez did it again, walking the red carpet in her see-through dress leaving everyone stunned.

The documentary starring Jennifer Lopez “Half time” kicked off the new awards ceremony at the Tribeca Festival in New York. This documentary is an intimate account of the actress, especially the halftime that the singer starred in the middle of the Super Bowl in which she sang with Shakira and her daughter Emme Muñiz.

On the red carpet of this event Jennifer Lopez wore a dress for the heart attack. She clad in a black maxi dress with sheer panels on the chest, shoulders and hips, as well as a high neck and a mermaid-like fit on the skirt that highlighted her tiny waist and toned abdomen. Everything was reflected in her Instagram account where Jlo has 213 million followers.

The 52-year-old superstar left everyone speechless with his daring look, as the Tom Ford design can only be worn by the most daring. We must emphasize that in addition to the most daring, it can be worn by the one with a carved figure like that of Jennifer Lopez.

The director of the documentary Amanda Micheli has expressed regarding Jennifer Lopez: “I had the impression of her as a successful and glamorous person, then when I met her I was like ‘this woman is a world-class athlete.’ She is an athlete. The way she behaves and the way she works. She’s an artist, but I’m really connected to that other side of her. She is a warrior “.

Image: Instagram Jennifer Lopez

On the other hand Jennifer Lopez commented: “The street style of the Bronx is still very much a part of it. I also grew up with musicals and movie stars. I aspired to that in terms of style, to those beautiful women like Ava Gardner, Marilyn Monroe or Jackie Onassis, that kind of glamor of the 50s and 60s. Over time I realized that those were the things that I liked. The street style or very glamorous. Glamorous and a bit sensual.” The actress and singer always leaves a record of this in her account of Instagram where you have feedback with your audience.