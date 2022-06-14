Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez did it again, walking the red carpet in her see-through dress leaving everyone stunned.

The documentary starring Jennifer Lopez “Half time” kicked off the new awards ceremony at the Tribeca Festival in New York. This documentary is an intimate account of the actress, especially the halftime that the singer starred in the middle of the Super Bowl in which she sang with Shakira and her daughter Emme Muñiz.

On the red carpet of this event Jennifer Lopez wore a dress for the heart attack. She clad in a black maxi dress with sheer panels on the chest, shoulders and hips, as well as a high neck and a mermaid-like fit on the skirt that highlighted her tiny waist and toned abdomen. Everything was reflected in her Instagram account where Jlo has 213 million followers.

