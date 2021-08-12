Jennifer Lopez Diet and Nutrition: What Does JLo Eat?

At least when it comes to the Jennifer Lopez’s diet. The pop star’s diet, at the center of the pink chronicles for the alleged flashback with Ben Affleck, in fact, consists of healthy foods and some excellent habits. Drink plenty of water and give up caffeine completely, for example.

Singer, actress and dancer, Jennifer Lopez follows a diet specific and strict, which he tries to respect even at the restaurant. To which it combines a high intensity training and exercises for the outer thigh to maintain muscle tone. And his steel abs.

What Jennifer Lopez eats? JLo’s diet is simpler than you might think. To face his days, in fact, the pop star needs energy. Which draws from organic foods, noble proteins and foods rich in nutrients, vitamins and mineral salts.

No caffeine and processed foods, but lots of green leafy vegetables, cruciferous and “good” carbohydrates such as quinoa, brown rice and sweet potatoes. Not forgetting the water. The Jennifer Lopez’s dietIn fact, it provides at least 7 glasses of water a day.

Jennifer Lopez diet: a typical day according to JLo’s nutrition

Never skip breakfast. At the base of the Jennifer Lopez’s dietIn fact, you can not miss a healthy breakfast with lots of fruit. A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries, Greek yogurt and honey, for example, is perfect for giving the body a full of energy. An excellent booster also to defeat the Retention.

To avoid succumbing to hunger pangs before the main meals, then, the Jennifer Lopez’s diet provide for several snacks throughout the day. Again, theJLo power supply it is rich in fruits and vegetables. To which walnuts and almonds are added.

The Jennifer Lopez’s diet it can only be calibrated on its daily commitments. That’s why the singer never gives up a full tank of fish — sea bass and salmon are among her favorites — and green vegetables like broccoli, zucchini, and peppers. The alternative for eat like JLo? An salad, to be enriched with super food such as roasted pumpkin seeds. Never forget proteins such as turkey, chicken breast, lean beef and fish: they are gasoline for muscles!

Simple and nutritious dishes. The diet by Jennifer Lopez it is in the name of lightness. An example would be the combination of proteins, vegetables and complex carbohydrates. What makes the difference is the style. At Us Weekly, in fact, JLo said he loves pork and chicken cooked puerto rican.

What does Jennifer Lopez eat? The passion for sweets

Follow a healthy and balanced diet What Jennifer Lopez it does not mean giving up the whims. The singer, in fact, does not give up the foods she loves, which she consumes in moderation. In particular, ice cream and cookies with chocolate chips are the guilty pleasures to which JLo seems unable to say no.

On the contrary Jennifer has long since given up caffeine. She herself, in fact, told of not drinking coffee for years, associating this renunciation with her practically perfect skin.

Discover in the gallery all the details of the Jennifer Lopez’s diet and the crazy photos of his sculpted physique.

