Jennifer Lopez: her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, is engaged to a former Miss

A few weeks after the announcement of the engagement of Jennifer Lopez, her ex-husband also asked for the hand of his darling. Marc Anthony will soon marry a former Miss Universe contestant.

Eleven years after their divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have indeed found love. Like the singer, engaged to Ben Affleck, her ex-husband will soon pass again before the mayor. In a relationship for a short time with Nadia Ferreira, the artist indeed asked for her hand a few days ago. In heaven, the model unveiled her engagement ring on social networks. What cause joy but also astonishment on the part of their fans… Indeed, their love story is very recent since they were seen hand in hand for the first time only three months ago, in Mexico City. . It was not until March 19 that Marc Anthony formalized his relationship with Nadia Ferreira on his Instagram account by sharing a nice photo. “May God multiply whatever you wish for us”he captioned.

Before finding love in the arms of 23-year-old former Miss Universe Paraguay, Marc Anthony had been engaged four times. First with Claudette Lali, but they separated before getting married. The singer then married three women: beauty queen Dayanara Torres, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and model Shannon De Lima, whom he divorced in February 2017. From their marriages were born no less than six children: Ariana, 28 and Chase, 26, with Debbie Rosado, Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 18, with Dayanara Torres and twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with Jennifer Lopez. The announcement of her engagement comes almost at the same time as that of the Latina bomba, who will soon marry Ben Affleck, in whose arms she has been spinning perfect love for months.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony still very close

As a reminder, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married in 2004, during a wedding celebrated in the intimacy, then had their twins in 2008. In 2011, their couple broke down since Jennifer Lopez would have had some enough of the fits of jealousy of the singer, who did not appreciate the status of a sex symbol of his beloved. And since then, they are still very close. After her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, it was also with Marc Anthony that she had found comfort. “Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around when she had to work overseas was very heartwarming for Jennifer”, then confided one of his relatives. They may therefore well be that Jennifer Lopez invites her ex-husband to her wedding … and that he does the same!

