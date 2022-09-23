Jennifer Lopez in ‘The Mother’: Cast, Release Date and Everything We Know About the Netflix Movie

Image Credit: Ana Carballosa/Netflix.

Jennifer Lopez had an amazing year filled with love and happiness as she married her beau Ben Affleck after reuniting 20 years after their initial split. The hyphenated star, 51, will also cap off the stellar year with a new movie release! J.Lo fans will see their queen regain all her acting glory in the action-thriller The motherthe first installment of the star’s 3-movie deal with Netflix.

As part of the streaming giant’s lineup, there’s speculation The mother could debut its first trailer at the streaming giant’s fan event tudum on Saturday (September 24)! Last February, a great little tease of the film was included in Netflix’s 2022 film trailer, where Jennifer can be seen on a fishing boat in a remote location, where she looks at the camera and says, “This night is movie night. »

Before that “movie night” rolls around, let’s dive deep into The mother. HollywoodLife has gathered everything you need to know about Jennifer’s highly anticipated film below, including the release date, cast and more.

What is “The Mother” about?

A synopsis from Netflix reads: “Years ago, a deadly assassin was forced on the run, forcing her to abandon her only daughter. Years later, the female assassin makes her order to protect her daughter from some extremely dangerous men.

The action-packed thriller is said to be “in the spirit of Luc Besson classic The professional, ” according Deadline. It just seems like The professional saw a former assassin teaching his craft as a hitman to a young girl (Natalie Portman in his starring role).

Who’s in the cast?

J.Lo is the main star with her deadly assassin persona. The girl she risks everything to protect is played by a newcomer Lucy Paezwho was last seen in Silence, according Variety. Omari Hardwickwho played in by Zach Snyder army of the deadwill play the role of an FBI agent. The Handmaid’s Tale star Joseph Fiennes will play one of the villains, as well as Gael Garcia Bernalstar of hits such as “Y Tu Mama Tambien”, “Bad Education” and “Mozart in the Jungle”, rounding out the cast is Paul Raciwho recently starred in Amazon The sound of metal.

Which team is behind the project?

Lovecraft Country Creator Micha Green wrote the original screenplay with revisions by Straight outta Comptonit is Andrea Berloffby Deadline. The mother will be led by Niki Caroknown for Disney Mulane remake, The zookeeper’s wife and Whale rider. Jennifer also acts as a producer alongside Elaine GoldsmithThomas for Nuyorican Productions.

When will “The Mother” debut?

There is no date set yet for the premiere of The mother. The Netflix Tudum fan event on September 24 may shed some light on the mystery. To our knowledge, it should be released at the end of 2022.

Are there any images so far?

While no footage has been released yet, other than the previously mentioned little match (above), Saturday’s Tudum event may surprise fans. Netflix’s tease party schedule has been released and one of the allocated spaces revolves around The mother, fans might therefore be surprised by more clips from the film.

