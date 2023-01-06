Jennifer Lopez surprised with her butterfly haircut that is a must of the season

Leaving 2022 behind, the actress and also a singer Jennifer Lopez decided to get a change of look to receive the renewed 2023. He was surprised because he chose a haircut butterfly that is already trend a few days into the year. Let’s take a closer look at how it’s done to inspire you and bring about your own change.

Jennifer Lopez: pure inspiration

The haircut butterfly is essentially characterized by having layers of hair at different lengths. In this way, the shortest layer gains special importance, which, in view, is the closest to the face and resembles a curtain-type bangs, but longer.

Thanks to that look that frames the face —almost at the height of the jaw—, it can be said that it is a 2-in-1 haircut. And it creates an optical effect where a long bob is worn, although without the need to give up the original length of the hair.

That is why it works great, especially when you want to do an updo at the nape of the neck, thus creating a false sensation of short bob style. The best thing about it is that the length remains the same.

Jennifer Lopez returned to a very 90/2000 cut. Source: Instagram @jlo

A seasonal must: The haircut butterfly

Now, it is seen that Jennifer Lopez it was amazing. However, they all want to know the most important thing: how to style it so that it looks perfect. All cuts like this, as they have many layers, you have to comb them from the roots. That way, it looks more voluminous and the layers are appreciated much better.

In the case of the Bronx diva, her haircut butterfly dominates with the big waves to show off the fluffy layers. To do this, the first thing his stylist has done is work his hair with a thick round brush and a dryer; It would be like doing a good blow-drying, helping the hair to rise from the roots and make it much more hollow.

As for those prominent waves, they can be achieved with a brush and dryer, but always placing the first one vertically and working outwards. Another option is also with curlers: it is located with the ends outward and thus the hair looks more open to the sides. It is a must this season!

Remember that all the information we give you is a guide in case you have any doubts. If you’re confident and comfortable with a haircut that doesn’t follow this rule, you’ve hit the bull’s-eye—no recipes!