Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez surprised with her butterfly haircut that is a must of the season

Photo of Admin Admin7 hours ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Leaving 2022 behind, the actress and also a singer Jennifer Lopez decided to get a change of look to receive the renewed 2023. He was surprised because he chose a haircut butterfly that is already trend a few days into the year. Let’s take a closer look at how it’s done to inspire you and bring about your own change.

Jennifer Lopez: pure inspiration

The haircut butterfly is essentially characterized by having layers of hair at different lengths. In this way, the shortest layer gains special importance, which, in view, is the closest to the face and resembles a curtain-type bangs, but longer.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin7 hours ago
0 40 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Ernesto Laguardia has already thought about retirement and clarifies his alleged courtship with Adela Noriega

5 hours ago

How you can recreate Bella Hadid’s new smoothie

11 hours ago

Gloria Trevi calls the accusations of child abuse against her “false”

3 hours ago

Karol G would not collaborate with Adele: this is the reason – People – Culture

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button