Jennifer Lopez took a bath and Ben Affleck proposed to her

Jennifer Lopez revealed the details of how Ben Affleck proposed to her last weekend. “On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (taking a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed,” revealed the artist in a post on her website.

He said that “he caught me completely off guard and I just looked him in the eyes smiling and crying at the same time, trying to get the idea that after 20 years this was happening again.” The couple was already engaged between 2002 and 2004, but after postponing the marriage the relationship ended.

Now they re-engage for the second time. The singer and actress commented that before Ben Affleck’s proposal: “I was literally speechless and he was like, ‘Is that a yes?’ And I answered: ‘Of course he is a yes!’ “I was smiling a lot and tears were falling down my face, I felt incredibly happy and complete. It was nothing to write home about, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined.” assured.

The actor gave her an engagement ring with a green diamond. “Green is my favorite color and it’s also my lucky color. Obviously, now it will be my lucky color forever, “said JLo.

“It means a lot that someone thinks of you, loves you and sees you. It was the most perfect moment I could live, I feel very lucky. It’s not often you get a second chance at true love,” she commented.

