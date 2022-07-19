Jennifer Lopez, when reality exceeds fiction

Reallity always get over fiction. We have seen her fall in love with a candidate for US senator (of those that we like because they teach children to overcome their fears with sugar packet messages), to go from being the wedding planner of Matthew McConaughey to marry him and unhinging a Jane Fonda by making the most abominable cliché of all: the unbearable mother-in-law. Now, infinite desktop romantic comedies later (although she is not the queen of the genre), Jennifer López has just shown that reality is always stranger than fiction by giving herself the yes I want with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. Not even the best of screenwriters could have made such an argument.

It was the most mediatic couple of the 2000s (forgive us Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt) and they met, how could it be otherwise, on the set of a movie. Of dubious quality and little supported by critics Gigli it was the tape that made them good friends, so good that shortly after she separated from the dancer Cris Judd and began to share time and experiences with her co-star. We don’t know what movies have, but all the actors who share kisses on the big screen end up taking a liking to it and go on to do it in real life.









That romance hit so hard, that the couple’s followers and the press coined the term bennifer and we all made that idyll something personal (as also happened with Aniston and Pitt) and the concept something that has transcended time. Affleck participated in the videocplip Jenny From The Block Y both became the most envied couple in Hollywood. They announced their engagement in full media excitement and that effervescence dynamited the most anticipated link in the world. Several friend, notice after, bennifer went down in history and life went on as things continue that don’t make much sense.

As in any tabletop romantic comedy, the intensity of the romance gave way to the most absolute indifference. yes of Notting Hill it was (ok, this is not Jennifer Lopez, but it is one of the best of the 90s), the twenty years of separation between J.Lo and Affleck we would see them pass in a sequence shot while in the background it sounds Ain’t No Sunshinebut in real life its prolonged cessation of cohabitation We have vivid through magazines. Each one with their lives, their partners, their families and their excesses (Affleck, of course, J.Lo is a currana goddess.)

twenty years is nothingas Gardel’s tango said, much less for an expert in romantic comedies of the 90s like Jennifer Lopez. If she was able to seduce a candidate for US senator, prepare the wedding for Matthew McConaughey and then marry him and be the perfect memory of Affleck’s dead wife in A girl from Jerseywhat yeshis love story with the latter ended 20 years later with a yes I want in Las Vegas seems to us the best plot twist in the history of romantic movies.

Since bennifer has become a reality again the networks have not stopped commenting on the couple. most of users claim to have regained faith in love and many people still hope to recover that lost love of youth. What is clear is that reality always surpasses fiction, that second parts do seem to be good and that where there was fire, ashes remain.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afleck’s relationship seems to be a cliché in itselfa, that is why we have taken the license to rescue J.Lo’s most iconic romantic films, in case at some point reality decides to surpass fiction and these films materialize.

It Happened in Manhattan (2002)





Jennifer López playing Hispanic, when until two days ago she pronounced the R as if she were from Central Europe. The cliché of clichés in the history of cinema. Humble girl, but very hard-working and really attractive, she meets a rich and powerful man who still has some values ​​to learn. Who will teach him what life is about? A J.Lo in the role of a hotel waitress becomes the obsession of a Ralph Fiennes who is capable of resigning from the Senate. (if only to scare his press officer) as long as he is with the love of his life whom he has known for two days and doesn’t even know if he would vote for him.

Wedding Plans (2001)





Since this movie, J.Lo has choked on the ring. Normal, It is not a dish of good taste to meet the most wonderful human being on the face of the Earth The one who, oh, likes the same candies as you and enjoys black and white movies, kissing him without even knowing his name and the next day, oh, preparing for his wedding. We forgive him because he is Matthew McConaughey and he is forgiven everything (Minus the chicken yellow tint with which it appears in the film). A kind of My best friend’s Wedding but with a kiss ending is this movie in which you want to tickle J.Lo twice from the moment she decides it’s better not to talk about things and let inertia decide for her (Who hasn’t been J.Lo?

Plan B (2010)





Little or nothing we can comment on this unlikely film loaded with clichés and stereotypes about love and motherhood, although if they cast it on a Saturday afternoon you end up watching it in its entirety. J. Lo wants to be a mother and she resorts to artificial insemination because she can’t find the right person to start a family with, a person who appears just after finishing the process. You don’t know who you like the worst in the whole movie and you keep wondering why so many ridiculous stereotypesbut 12 years after the film we can hardly expect.

A Girl from Jersey (2004)





Jennifer Lopez only appears five minutes in the film, in which she is the wife of Ben Affleck. Even though they barely share a single scene, we had to include this movie because it was the end point of bennifer and by the amazing resemblance of the daughter that J.Lo orphaned in the film with herself.