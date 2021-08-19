Jennifer Lopez’s layered cut condenses all the long hair trends of next season

Photo credit: Christopher Polk – Getty Images

That Jennifer Lopez make a mistake in terms of look is practically impossible: her style is studied in detail, always perfect for her personality and her face, from the glowy makeup to the hair. If she has been fond of a warm and dark blond for years with color, she has often played with lengths and fringes, thanks also to extensions studied ad hoc. Now Jlo has chosen to keep her thick hair quite long, but, as the trends of the moment want, scaled in an important way. Result? A long hair cut scaled Summer 2021 from the textbook that already projects us towards the autumn trends. No shag or wolf cut for the pop star, but locks of different lengths concentrated especially in the front part that give volume and move the hair: a strategic haircut which makes it easier to let the natural blur free but also less flat the smooth fold, which JLo often carries by moving only the tips.

The long hair cut of the summer according to JLo

After the short parenthesis of the long bob, Jennifer Lopez has always been long hair lover, never even. The voluminous mane is part of her personality and her character (after all she is a Leo), so enhancing her and making her the protagonist has always been her priority, while changing her style and look. In short, the singer and actress knows each other and knows what she wants, and the result is a cool cut that fits her perfectly, as claimed by hairstylist Cristiano Filippini: “This woman never misses a look, since I’ve been following her she has ringed a series of successes that do not seem destined to end: even cuts, yokes, extensions, in any case the result has always been superb “.

In short, once again he hit the mark. “It is trivial to underline that, with a beauty of this type, it is really difficult to make mistakes, but it must also be said that taking care of the hair of a planetary star of this caliber is truly a great responsibility”. Did Jennifer Lopez revive her long hair? “This time the choice fell on a cut that I am willing to bet women will love and imitate. Finally we are talking about an abundant length that has as its peculiarity the front part of the shorter hair across the front. gradual in a form that rises from the perimeter passing from the clavicle up to the line of the chin “.

Loading... Advertisements

Keep reading

Is it easily customizable? “Jennifer has a fairly central line, but with this type of shape it can be moved indistinctly on both sides, giving many possibilities of interpretation”. “Her” blonde has also been updated for this cut. “The lightening plays a fundamental role in this kind of look: the blond is positioned on the lengths and ends as if to emphasize the lightness of the hair in that area”. Will climbing the Jlo be a trend for next autumn? “A perfect look that makes simplicity its strong point: I repeat, it will be one of the most requested in salons”.

Cristiano Filippini, founder of [#1]HAIRLAB, hairstylist since 1996: “I have always focused everything on updating, new trends and advice to the end customer, based on morphology, complexion and respect for the hair and its portability”. You can also find it on Instagram as @ cri.filippini.