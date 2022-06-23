Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) formalizes (almost) his new relationship with someone close to Rihanna

Everything seems to be going well for Jesse Williams in this year 2022. After winning his case against his ex-wife about the alimony to be paid to him, then making a remarkable comeback in Grey’s Anatomy and finally saw his performance on Broadway being praised by critics (he was nominated for the Tony Awards), the actor is also a happy man in love.

Jesse Williams as a couple again

Usually very discreet about his private life, Jesse Williams surprised everyone this Wednesday, June 15, 2022 by appearing hand in hand with Ciarra Pardo in the streets of New York (USA). Officially, the duo has never confirmed being in a relationship and never appears together on social networks. However, while rumors suggest that the two have been dating since 2018, the photos taken by the paparazzi this week leave little room for doubt regarding their beautiful bond (see the images here).

Note that Ciarra Pardo may not be an actress like the interpreter of Jackson, but her name is not unknown in Hollywood. A talented designer, she has notably collaborated with the greatest artists and has even been one of Rihanna’s closest partners and friends for over 15 years. In other words, do not be surprised to see the head of Jesse Williams in the event of future baptism of the son of the singer.