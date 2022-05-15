Hollywood is famous for having some incredibly short marriages, from Kim Kardashian’s 72 days with Kris Humphries to Britney Spears’ 55 hours with Jason Alexander. However, several stars have managed to defy the odds.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are two celebrities whose union has lasted several years. Biel recently shared the key to their successful relationship, including a mantra that Timberlake believes in.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake | Steve Granitz/Wire Image

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been married for almost 10 years

Biel and Timberlake started dating in 2007 after meeting at the Golden Globes. They had a brief breakup in 2011 before getting back together and getting engaged.

In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Biel shared the romantic story of how Timberlake proposed to her. She explained: “We were in Montana on a property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day, it was the middle of winter. …Suddenly, she just kneels down and sinks into the snow. Then she just looks at me and picks up the ring.”

He explained that it was the “most beautiful, surprising, hilarious” proposal.

The couple married in October 2012 at a resort in Fasano, Italy. Since then, they have welcomed two sons together: Silas (born 2015) and Phineas (born 2020).

Jessica Biel reveals Justin Timberlake’s mantra for their marriage

According to Biel, their marriage has lasted this long in part thanks to a mantra Timberlake has.

“I’m going to have to give Justin credit at this point,” she told ET when asked how they maintain their connection, “for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We may be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s very true”.

She added: “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things you love together. It’s not always easy, as we all know, but those touchpoint moments make all the hard times okay.”

Jessica Biel once said that she and Justin Timberlake are similar

In 2017, Biel also shared with Marie Claire that she and Timberlake share a lot of similar views on life, which helps strengthen their bond.

“We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things,” explained the actor. “Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers, about being focused and motivated, and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values ​​as you, it’s like: Score!

In 2019, Biel also took to Instagram to write a sweet message to Timberlake in honor of his birthday. Furthermore, she shared a photo of them having fun underwater.

“Since the days of embarrassing pink frilly bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have infused my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame you for my smile lines,” she said. “But I wouldn’t trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human being to have the honor of hearing his jokes, his words, his voice, every day of my life.”

