Jessica Biel Transformed As Killer Candy Montgomery In Hulu Series ‘Candy’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The new series based on a true murder story titled ‘Candy’ on Hulu stars Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery and Melanie Lynskey as her best friend and victim, Betty Gore.
The description of the limited series on Hulu says that in 1980 Candy Montgomery was a housewife who did everything right in her life, with a husband, two children and a house, but when the pressure of conformity mounted on her, her actions to feel liberated were lethal.
Ahead of its premiere on May 9, Hulu shared the first trailer showing the overall plot of the series and also offering the first look at the actors as their characters in this 1980s crime.
Jessica Biel’s transformation in Hulu’s ‘Candy’
In the preview of ‘Candy’ for Hulu, Jessica Biel comes out as the housewife Candy Montgomery and since she appears in the frame her complete physical transformation is appreciated that makes her look unrecognizable.
To play the role of the woman who killed her friend and fellow church member in Texas in 1980, actress Jessica Biel donned oversized glasses, curled her hair, and wore makeup to complete her resemblance to real-life Candy.
The cast of the series is made up of Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, Raúl Esparza and Melanie Lynskey. ‘Candy’ premieres on May 9, 2022 exclusively on the Hulu platform and with a new episode every day.
The true story of the ‘Candy’ series on Hulu
As mentioned, ‘Candy’ is based on the murder that occurred on Friday June 13, 1980 in the town of Wylie, Texas. The homicide was perpetrated by Candy Montgomery with an ax and her victim was Betty Gore, her friend, who had an affair with her husband.
The case gained media attention when it was recounted by Texas Monthly in 1984, revealing that the victim was attacked with an ax 41 times and that Candy was ultimately not convicted of the murder.
At her trial, Candy testified that on the night of the murder she argued with Betty about the affair she was having with her husband and that killing her with the ax was in self-defense.