Jesus Duenas splits from Cruz Azul

Jesus Duenas announced that He was separated from Cruz Azul.although due to the terms that were presented in the settlement agreement, he did not sign anything, which marks the beginning of a new phase in which he will focus on legal situations.

In a message he posted on his social networks, the Michoacan midfielder detailed how he left the cement plant after being informed almost a month later that he was not involved in plans for the new project headed by Martin Anselmi.

“Yesterday I had a meeting with the legal representative of the Cruz Azul football team. At this meeting I was informed that unilaterally, that I am no longer Cruz Azul’s footballer. and it is completely separate from me.

“The lawyer without permission, through a document, he wanted me to sign receive only half of what’s missing in my contractfor obvious reasons Don’t accept. I also learned that all this will reach the league“, you can read.

Finally, Duenas thanked for the support he has received in recent weeks and also appreciated being part of an organization like Cruz Azul.

Duenas was not part of the plan

Since La Maquina reported for pre-season on 11 December, Dueñas began working separately from his teammates as he was not considered for the next campaign.

He was also forced to make sure that no team inquired about his services, so he continued his work with a contract until he was finally notified that the relationship was ending.

