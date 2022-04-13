Jet Blue rejects flight 1830 toilets were out of order

The airline Jet Bue turned down that the toilets of one of the flights that had the Santo Domingo-Boston route as its destination last weekend were out of service, as has been reported.

In a press release, the airline indicates that “they have been consulting with our maintenance, flight and crew teams on board, and we confirm that all the bathrooms were in operation on flight 1830 with service from Santo Domingo to Boston.”

Paola Cuevas Trejo, communications manager of Jet Blue indicates in the information that it could be a misunderstanding and assured that “the customers used the toilets during the flight“, and our crew took it upon themselves to ensure that.”

In the same way, he maintained that after the complaints they have kept monitoring what happened, but that they do not know where this “confusion” came from.

Cuevas affirmed that “the company usually asks passengers on occasions that these use the restroom at the airport before boarding to expedite the departure of the flight.

Mery Rivas, 79 years old, recounted that she was traveling on Jet-Blue flight 1830 in the company of her 82-year-old husband Francisco and that she was about to urinate in the airport corridor after the plane landed, because the toilets were supposedly disabled since before the flight left.

The airline’s response is due to multiple complaints by the passengers of the flight who allegedly had to endure the urine until they reached their destination.

The complaints of the passengers were not only due to the closure of the toilet, but also to the 2-hour delay in the departure of the flight to the city of Boston

In recent months the airline Jet-Blue has been having difficulties for the deterioration of its services on board, as well as for the lack of punctuality in the departure and arrival of its flights.

Several passengers from different flights have expressed their disagreement with the airline’s services, due to the number of delayed flights that it is presenting.