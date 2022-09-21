Jewish artist in Nazi Germany

The film directed by Tahir Frog Y Eric Warin tells the story of Charlotte Solomon In the Second World War. This animated film starred Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn, Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Henry Czerny, Eddie Marsan, Helen McCrory, Sophie Okonedo, Mark Strong. The film was presented at the Toronto Film Festival and was nominated for best animated film at the Annecy Festival.

Charlotte Solomon was a painter German of Jewish origin which some specialists recognize as the first author of a graphic novelas he represented his life with his more than 1,000 paintings.

The young German was born and grew up in Berlin, where she stayed until the antisemitic ideologies the streets of the Germanic country abounded, so that Charlotte fled to the south of France, where he begins to paint again and meets a special boy. Everything falls apart after a family tragedy that reveals a dark secret. Believing that only one extraordinary act will save her, she embarks on the monumental adventure of painting the story of her life.

GENERAL SYNOPSIS

Film about the German Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon who took refuge from Nazism in the south of France between 1941 and 1943.

CRITICS

“The film relies on both beauty and sorrow. In a moving and endearing way, ‘Charlotte’ brings the artist’s paintings to life,” Sheri Linden: The Hollywood Reporter.

“A movie that doesn’t do justice to its protagonist. The animation is forced and inanimate, simplistic, more than simple. It looks like a cheap 90s video store movie”, Christian Blauvelt: IndieWire.

“What could have been, in live-action, a family drama, albeit a sad one, benefits from the relative novelty of its presentation. But rather cheesy animation also makes it somewhat underwhelming,” Dennis Harvey: Variety.