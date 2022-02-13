Jim Croce: the American folksinger from Abruzzo. A star fallen from the sky

In September 1973, at the age of 30, the great promise of US folk music, the singer-songwriter, disappears Jim Croce, in a tragic plane crash. Another event of this kind had already happened, back in 1959, which took away the great promises of rock ‘n’ roll: B.Holly, R.Valens And JP Richardson. Two similar tragedies, which brought highly talented authors such as the young man back to the “shadow cone” of international music James, born in 1943 in South Philadelphia, from his parents cross And Babusci, emigrated from Trasacco (AQ), from Piana del Fucino, in the early 1900s in the USA. From the age of five Jim’s musical talent is revealed, learning to play the accordion, following the lessons in the “Upperdalby High School”, where you graduate. After he enrolls in the “Villanova University”, also learning to play his beloved guitar, which will accompany him on his journey as a folksinger. From there the young Croce, also to support himself in his studies, starts playing in the cafes of the “Big Apple “ and where does he meet his wife, Ingrid, who will also give him a son, who will also become a musician. In the mid-60s, the first self-financed Lp di Croce was released, which was immediately sold out, presenting it, in duo with his wife, in many clubs, alongside the repertoire of great authors such as J.Baez and the mythical W. Guthrie, with his songs of the American “Great Depression”. His first album will finally arrive in 1968 (“Jim & Ingrid Croce”), but in the emerging climate of youth protest, success does not smile on him and forces him to return home to his farm. Here also working as a worker and truck driver, Jim continues to cultivate his musical dream, composing magical songs, which will later become famous. The turning point, at the beginning of 1970, which saw our return to perform, as a duo, a New York. From here finally the warm and persuasive voice of Croce stands out, obtaining a contract from ABC Recordswith three albums, featured timeless songs such as “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” and even more “Time in a Bottle”, which in 1973 will become gold, in the USA and Canada. Croce’s fame exploded with the song as ” I Got a Name“. Also at the beginning of that last year, a tour was organized in Europe, from Paris to London, but returning to the USA, to the disappointment of Jim, who is thinking of abandoning the world of music, to devote himself to writing and screenwriting. So the success will come unfortunately after the tragic death of him, September 20, 1973, in a plane crash, in Louisiana, where he performed with his group. Then the success explodes posthumously, on the wave of the emotion of the next day, with the launch of the hit “I Got A Name “. (as happened also to the great Otis Redding). At just thirty, the star of Jim Croce it fell to earth, on a cursed foggy day, which favored the crash of the small plane. The songwriter was brought back to his Pennsylvania, where he rests, with his loved ones. The beautiful posthumous album “Photographs & Memories”was edited by his wife Ingrid, like the book “I Got A Name: The Jim Croce Story “, in 2012, after moving to San Diego, California, opening a restaurant. AJ Cross, the only son, tried the same musical career, as a pianist and organist, but like so many heirs of famous fathers, he was unable to leave his own mark. Now one wonders how crucial the personal musical genius was, with respect to the environment, training and the opportunities to highlight it. It certainly makes us reflect, how a rugged and isolated land like Abruzzo has exported so many migrants to the world and among them authentic artistic talents. The list is long, but here you can recall the most famous names, from Dean Martin (born in 1917), born Dino Crocetti from Montesilvano (PE) a Perry Como, born in 1912 in the USA, from a family originally from Palena (CH). The same tenor Mario Lanza (born AA Cocozza) was born in the USA in 1921 from a family originating from Touch from Casauria (PE). After going up the internal valleys of the Region, a Scannoin the internal area of ​​L’Aquila, which gave the origins to the great composer and conductor, Henry Mancini (born in 1924), “in Little Italy, from a family that left in the early 1900s. So also the most famous American pop star Madonna (L V. Ciccone, born in 1958), from Pacentro (AQ), and to the most recent one Ariana Grande, which also boasts Abruzzo and Molise origins. Maybe you were right the great Russian writer, A. Chekhov, who wrote: “Talent is audacity, free spirit and broad ideas”. And he also remembered C.Coolidge: “Nothing in the world can replace tenacity. Talent cannot do this, there is nothing more common than men who are talented but unsuccessful. Tenacity and determination, on the other hand, are omnipotent! “. All resources that abound in the Terre degli Abruzzi, alongside its enchanting historical, cultural, environmental and landscape beauties, unique and precious, which we must share more and more with the world.