Jimena Sánchez causes a furor with a photo in which she shows off her curves

The Mexican journalist has become a sensation on social networks with each photo in which she shows off her statuesque figure.

Jimena Sánchez again caused a furor on Instagram. On this occasion, the Fox Sports host showed off her curves with a photo in which she wore a dress that made more than one sweat.

The Mexican journalist knows how to do it in front of and behind the camera. It is her social networks that show that she knows how to pose and revolutionizes Instagram users every time she shares something. It is all the rage on Instagram where she arouses sighs from thousands of her followers with each postcard.

Whether with a tight outfit or with a relaxed and urban look, Jimena Sánchez makes people talk on social networks and captivates with her presence. This time she showed off by highlighting her curves with a selfie in front of the mirror.

The tight jean in a light blue color revealed the beauty of Jimena, who took the time to answer some of the comments that praised her figure and asked her for greetings.

