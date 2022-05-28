Jimena Sánchez shows off heart-stopping curves in a daring swimsuit (Photo)

The host of Fox Sports and Real Madrid fan, Jimena Sánchez, left her millions of followers speechless with her most recent photos on her social networks, in which she shows her most daring side.

Sánchez, who has become one of the favorites of Mexican fans and WWE fans, uploaded a photo in which she shows off her heart-stopping curves by posing in a tiny gold swimsuit.

Also read: Club León sought Marcelo Bielsa for the 2022 Opening

“It’s hot but sometimes cold, or it rains, or a lot of wind, or sun. Ingue su, well, we put on a bikini, pants and a jacket… oh! and flip flops”

Also read: Cruz Azul would have as a priority to sign Maximiliano Araújo from Puebla

As if that were not enough, a few hours ago she re-uploaded a publication in which she poses in a fitted dress, generating thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in a matter of minutes.

“I already have the combi, now let’s go to Acapulco”