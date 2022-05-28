Entertainment

Jimena Sánchez shows off heart-stopping curves in a daring swimsuit (Photo)

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

The host of Fox Sports and Real Madrid fan, Jimena Sánchez, left her millions of followers speechless with her most recent photos on her social networks, in which she shows her most daring side.

Sánchez, who has become one of the favorites of Mexican fans and WWE fans, uploaded a photo in which she shows off her heart-stopping curves by posing in a tiny gold swimsuit.

Also read: Club León sought Marcelo Bielsa for the 2022 Opening

“It’s hot but sometimes cold, or it rains, or a lot of wind, or sun. Ingue su, well, we put on a bikini, pants and a jacket… oh! and flip flops”

Also read: Cruz Azul would have as a priority to sign Maximiliano Araújo from Puebla

As if that were not enough, a few hours ago she re-uploaded a publication in which she poses in a fitted dress, generating thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in a matter of minutes.

“I already have the combi, now let’s go to Acapulco”

Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Vanessa Hudgens will host the 2022 MTV Movie Awards – La Verdad

6 mins ago

‘The First Lady’, ‘Devils’ and all the premiere series on Movistar Plus+ from June 2022

17 mins ago

This is the STORY of Lupita Castro, a singer who accused Vicente Fernández of ABUSE | VIDEO

26 mins ago

Andor 1, Skeleton Crew, and more

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button