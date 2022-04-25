JLo and Ben Affleck sign a prenuptial agreement, with a sexual clause?

JLo and Ben Affleck they are one of the most beloved celebrity couples by fans, after their reunion 20 years laterand although they recently announced their official commitment, what has surprised the fans the most is the signing of a prenuptial contract that apparently includes a clause dedicated to their sexual relations.

So far the financial details of the agreement that protects both celebrities, owners of a considerable fortune, are not known. However, according to the newspaper ABCthe future couple wants to prevent the passion from fading and there is infidelity involved, so they have regulated the amount of time as a couple, forcing themselves to be together at least four times a week.

During their first attempt at relationship and wedding, in 2004the Diva from the Bronx and the actor from Batman Y Deep water -where acts with his ex, the Cuban Ana de Armas– they signed a similar agreement, although of course, it is already history that the romance failed at that time. She ended up marrying Marc Anthony and he with the actress Jennifer Garner.

At the beginning of April, Jennifer announced engagement to Ben, after the networks were filled with rumors for a photo where he wore a spectacular ring. The news came through her blog, a year after the two stars met after their respective separations from the baseball player Alex Rodriguez and of actress De Armas.

The interpreter of marry me She was in charge of making the long-awaited announcement on her social networks and accompanied the moment with her song “Dear Ben”, written in 2002, when the couple became known in the art industry as Bennifer.

After the novelty of their commitment, the reactions of Garner and Rodríguez were immediate. The actress, with whom the actor has three children, was in favor of the union and will be one of the guests at the wedding.

The celebrity, known for her roles in Elektra, the adam project Y If I had 30, he said he was happy for his ex and for the good influence that JLo had on him, since he had even told her and their children about the commitment before it was revealed to the whole world.

For its part, Rodriguez was surprised when sportscaster Michael Kay brought up his ex’s recent engagement to the Oscar-winning actor with a subtle comment.

“It’s a great time for the sport. You’ve got a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people are getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.” Kay said to which the former athlete replied: “It’s crazy. Happiness and world peace is what we are looking for.”

