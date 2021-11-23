Joaquin Phoenix and his Oscar-winning Joker in first tv

“All my life I never knew if I really existed, but I do exist. And people are starting to notice it.” To speak is Arthur Fleck, but everyone will learn to know it as the Joker. The bad psychopath, who crosses the universe with his disturbing and tragic grin DC Comics, arrives Tuesday, November 16 on Channel 5 first clear vision.

The last to take on the role of the villain was Joaquin Phoenix, a masterful interpretation, his, which earned him the Oscar 2020 as best actor, while the film has collected awards starting from Golden Lion to Venice. And then two Golden Globe in Los Angeles, two Bafta in London and two Oscar (one, as mentioned, for the best actor and the other for the soundtrack), out of 11 nominations, in Hollywood. Joker It was the first DC Comics character-based film to compete in the Best Picture category, and the second in nominations based on characters from the world of comics.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the Joker – The trailer for the film will be released on October 3rd



The film, it should be remembered, is not a superhero film and is very different from the imaginary of comics: there is no Batman (The clash between the two has characterized the previous films they have seen Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger And Jared Leto play the role of the villain), if not a very young one Bruce Wayne And Gotham City it looks a lot like a violent and filthy New York where for two weeks there has been a garbage collection strike and rats are running around the streets.

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker

Arthur is a sociopath suffering from a problem of depression and a rare disorder that causes sudden and uncontrollable bouts of laughter, especially in moments of high tension. He wants to become a stand up comedian and dreams of getting on TV in his favorite show, the one that goes live every day from the Gotham City studios hosted by Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro).

Robert De Niro

But while waiting for his wish to come true, he can do nothing but accept small jobs in a comic agency, going from advertising on the street to a diner where to cheer up the children hospitalized in the pediatric hospital, fighting with his mental problems between drugs, social workers and the care of the old mother with whom he lives. When the frustrations and abuses will reach beyond the limit of endurance, Arthur will sink into the murderous madness until he becomes the Joker and nothing will be the same again.

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker

“He is a man in search of identity – explained the director Todd Phillips – genuinely wanted to bring joy to the world. He had no intention of becoming a political symbol or inflaming society. “But the film and Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal forced the Warner Bros to respond to the accusations of incitement to violence expressed by five families of the Aurora victims, the 2012 massacre (twelve people died and 70 were injured), carried out by the 24-year-old James Holmes in a Denver suburban cinema, at the premiere of The dark knight – the return (third installment of the Batman trilogy by Christopher Nolan).

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker

In the first hot news, released at the time of his arrest, Holmes allegedly said “I am the Joker”, a rumor that was denied by the man’s lawyer who was then sentenced to 12 life sentences. “Let’s be clear: neither the fictional character Joker nor the film is an endorsement to any kind of real-world violence,” the major wrote in a note released by Variety.

Joaquin Phoenix

The film, produced by Bradley Cooper, grossed $ 1.074 billion.