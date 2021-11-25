Joe Biden operated, removed a benign polyp. Doctors: “Potentially cancerous”

In his recent colonoscopy a Joe Biden a 3mm polyp which was found to be a tubular adenoma on tests. It is a slow-growing, benign lesion and is thought to be potentially precancerous. The White House doctor reports it Kevin O’Connor, according to which the octopus is similar to what had been to him removed In the 2008 and it does not require further interventions but only a routine check-up: it usually requires another colonoscopy between seven and ten years.