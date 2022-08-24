Joe Biden will cancel at least $10,000 of student debt, which would benefit over 300,000 people in Puerto Rico

Washington D.C. – President Joe Biden today officially announced the decision to cancel at least $10,000 of student loan debt granted by the federal government and to extend the moratorium on the monthly payment of these loans until the end of the year, decisions that benefit over 300,000 people in Puerto Rico.

In the case of those who received Pell grants, the cancellation of the debt will be $20,000.

To qualify for debt cancellation, individuals must have an income of up to $125,000 per year or $250,000 for couples.

According to the Department of Education, for most debtors debt cancellation will be available from January 2023. Before that date, Education will provide additional details on how to request loan cancellation. For some for which there is updated information in the Department of Education, the cancellation process may occur earlier.

It is a matter that can benefit more than 329,300 residents in Puerto Ricowho face financial obligations of around $9.3 billion and have an average debt of $28,000 with the US Department of Education.

In the United States, debt cancellation can benefit 43 million people. To some 20 million it can represent the elimination of the debt. According to the Department of Education, 90% of the debt cancellation will benefit people with annual incomes of less than $75,000.

Under the president’s plan, the monthly payment of student loans taken during high school will be limited to 5% of their income for low- and middle-income people. At this time, the monthly payment of the loans granted by the Department of Education of the United States must not exceed 10% of the income.

According to the White House, about 93% of Pell Grant recipients come from families with annual incomes of less than $60,000.

Still, the federal Department of Education said they intend to forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments, instead of the current 20 years, for loans totaling $12,000 or less.

“In addition, the proposed rule would fully cover the borrower’s missed monthly interest so that, unlike current income-based repayment plans, the borrower’s loan balance will not grow as long as he or she makes the required monthly payments. ”, added the Department of Education in a statement.