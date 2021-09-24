Joel Coen movie trailer with Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth: the trailer of the film A24 from Joel Coen with Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson And Harry Melling

The Tragedy of Macbeth: the trailer

Joel Coen is ready to return to the big screen and for the first time in his career he will not be joined by his brother, Ethan. On his solo debut, the eldest of the Coen brothers will make an adaptation of one of the most famous works of William Shakespeare, Macbeth. The first trailer published by A24 And Apple it’s the best business card you could ever want. The dark and evocative atmosphere transmitted by the images can only raise the already high expectations for one of the most anticipated works of the year.

The Tragedy of Macbeth: the plot

The film will not be the first film adaptation of the work of Shakespeare. In 1948, seven years after the masterpiece Fourth Estate, Orson Wells he decided to make a film based on the tragedy. In 1957 it was the turn of Akira Kurosawa, considered by many to be the greatest Japanese director of all time, and one of the greatest authors in the history of cinema, with the feature film The throne of blood starring the great Toshiro Mifune. Joel Coen’s work will also follow the events narrated in Shakespeare’s tragedy. We will see the Scottish lord Macbeth fall into a spiral of violence dictated by the desire to fulfill the prophecy of a group of witches who heralded his rise as the next king of the kingdom.

The Tragedy of Macbeth: the cast and release date

The Oscars Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand will be the two protagonists of the film and will interpret Lord And Lady Macbeth. They are also part of the cast Brendan Gleeson, the Irish actor with a long career behind him, in the role of King Duncan, Corey Hawkins, the American actor who played Dr. Dre in the film Straight Outta Compton, in the role of Mcduff, while Ralph Ineson will play the Captain. The actress of the Royal Shakespeare Company Kathryn Hunter will have the arduous task of bringing the group of witches to the big screen. The film will close the BFI London Film Festival on October 17 and will make its theatrical debut on December 25 and then arrive on Apple TV + on January 14.