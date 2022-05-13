Joel Embiid sets the Sixers on fire attacking James Harden

Lhe Sixers are about to explode after being eliminated by the Heat. It has been precisely Joel Embiid, its great starwho has pointed out the other player who came to fight for the ring, but who has had a very gray performance in the Playoffs against the Miami Heat.

And it is that the Cameroonian declared after the defeat: “I’m sure that since he arrived we all waited for Harden from Houston. But it’s not him anymore.” In this way blamed directly to James Harden for not having the expected performance. In addition Embiid has lived some very complicated games because of his eye injury. Playing with a mask has clearly reduced his options.

Now there are more doubts than ever about what is going to happen. Whether or not Embiid wants to continue after a loss as tough as this one against the Heat. Of course the center has been seen especially frustrated during these games after having a great season.

the cameroonian player expected more help of his teammates, especially James Harden, something that has not occurred during all these Playoffs. The atmosphere, logically, has become rarefied after these statements and now we will have to wait to see if the matter is redirected or the consequences go further.

Be that as it may, the umpteenth fall of that ‘Trust the Process’ in the post-season is an image of disappointment and failure to meet objectives. Rethinking the foundations of the team and, especially, the main question about it: What do you want to be? Champions or eternal conference semifinalists?