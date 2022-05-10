Joel Embiid wildly trash-talks Drake after his game winner!

Unstoppable since the start of the series against Toronto, Joel Embiid has a level of self-confidence that is close to the heights. You just have to see him violently chambering Drake after Philadelphia’s last victory to realize it: The Process walks on water, and good luck stopping it.

Candidate for the MVP, Joel Embiid however, does not only have individual objectives in mind. The Sixers pivot wants to win his first championship ring, and again this year if possible. To achieve this, he must already pass the obstacle of the Raptors in the first round, but it is like a walk in the park for him. Author of 33 points and 13 rebounds in Game 3, he also allowed himself to close the match with an award-winning shot at the buzzer:

Clearly, The Process shone from the first to the last second of this meeting, he who runs more than 27 points and 13 rebounds on this series while he is regularly doubled. This does not prevent him from shining, and his team benefits from it since it is only one success away from moving on to the second round. The former Kansas knows it and his confidence is skyrocketing, to the point where he allowed himself to wildly trash-talk rapper Drake, the Canadiens’ ambassador, after the final whistle:

Embiid talking trash to Drake 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q5ao29UqRN — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) April 21, 2022

Get out of here, I’ll sweep you!

Recall that in 2019, the Dinos eliminated the Pennsylvania franchise on a game winner at the buzzer signed Kawhi Leonard, leaving the Cameroonian in tears and Drake gloating in front of him. There is therefore a certain passive between them, and the Cameroonian’s teammates have also confirmed that the singer tried to destabilize the No. 21 throughout the first half, without this having had any convincing results. Three years later, Jojo seems very close to having his revenge:

Tobias Harris (@tobias31) says Drake was chirping at Joel Embiid in the first half. “Drake was over there saying, ‘He can’t play here.’” Tobias’ response to Drake? “I was like, he can play here, for sure.” 🔥 —Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 21, 2022

Tobias Harris said Drake kept taunting Joel Embiid in the first half: “Drake kept saying he couldn’t play well in the Toronto hall.” Tobias’ answer to Drake? “Obviously he knows how to play well here.”

A sweep against the Raptors? What better way to erase as much as possible of the cruel elimination at the buzzer in 2019, during the semi-finals of the conference. It remains to be seen if Joel Embiid can keep his promise to Drake, and we imagine that the rapper hopes otherwise!