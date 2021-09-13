John David Washington recalls a moving moment with his father Denzel on the set

John David Washington in recent months he has been at the center of attention for what concerns Hollywood and the world of cinema, having been the protagonist of one of the few films released in theaters in times of pandemic, with Tenet by Christopher Nolan, and having shot one during with Malcolm & Marie. The actor told a moving anecdote.

In the course of a recent interview with Rolling Stone, John David Washington told us about a loving moment he experienced years ago with his father, the two-time Oscar-winning actor and director Denzel Washington. The episode took place on the set of the film Glory – Men of Glory, starring his father and apparently it would be one of John David Washington’s earliest memories of a movie set.

“The first time I walked into a movie set was for the movie Glory. That day was the scene of the final battle and I was sitting with my mother. I think we were in the Video Village, and I saw my father coming out of the flames and the ashes in the night in his blue uniform and looked very heroic indeed. At one point he looks at me and says: ‘Do you want to come and see?’ I was very excited, so I turned to my mom and asked her, ‘Can I go?’ He told me no, he stopped me, that’s why I’ll never forget my mother canceled my dreams [ride mentre lo dice]“.

That visit to the set allowed a very young John David Washington to also meet one of his idols, Morgan Freeman. In the future of the actor there is the thriller Beckett, currently in post-production, and David O. Russell’s as-yet-untitled new film, alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie, currently filming. On these pages you can find our review of Malcolm & Marie.