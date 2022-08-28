John Mulaney celebrates his 40th birthday with surprise from Olivia Munn and baby Malcolm: photos

Calling in a new decade with your loved ones. John Mulaney celebrated his 40th birthday with Olivia Munn and their son, Malcolm, 9 months.

“There really is no better way to turn 40,” the comedian captioned a snapshot, which showed him with his baby on stage surrounded by balloons and streamers, via Instagram on Saturday, August 27.

“🙌 Last night was great. Happy birthday John!” commented the official account of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Mulaney’s “From Scratch” comedy tour stopped at the iconic Music City venue on Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26, which was his birthday.

To celebrate the milestone achievement, Munn, 42, arranged an unexpected gift for the former Saturday Night Live writer. “Malcolm surprised John onstage last night to sing HBD with the entire audience,” Munn revealed via his Instagram story on Saturday.

She carried the baby onstage as the crowd sang along to Mulaney. The comic also received a tiered cake to celebrate, much to the delight of her son.

“And so [Malcolm] passed some cake over John’s shoulder,” the X-Men: Apocalypse star revealed in another snap.

The new mom hadn’t planned on her son’s first taste of cake while teething. “The look of a sugar rush. Guess we’re not going to wait until her first birthday to give her her first bite of cake,” Munn wrote in a happy selfie from the celebration.

The couple welcomed their baby in November 2021, nearly a year after Mulaney finished rehab amid a sober slip.

“Olivia has really been his rock after rehab and is very supportive of him,” a source told us exclusively. us weekly in June. “Being a father has definitely changed his perspective on life in the sense that he realizes that he has to take care of another human being, so he wants to be the best father he can be and just be healthy and present for him. the”.

That doesn’t mean marriage is in the cards for the happy couple, at least not right now. “Olivia and John have been together for just over a year, so they are in no rush to get married. It’s definitely not your focus right now. She really wants to enjoy this time as a new mom,” the source continued. “Olivia fully embraces motherhood and all of her challenges and her ups and downs.”

Although they don’t run down the aisle, Munn and Mulaney seem to be happier than ever. “Having a baby surely brought them closer as a couple,” the source noted.

Scroll down for photos from Mulaney’s 40th birthday celebration:

