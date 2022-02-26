John Toshack, admitted in serious condition by Covid

John Toshack is admitted to a hospital in Barcelona in serious condition. The former coach of Real was hospitalized on Monday night in an Intensive Care Unit in the Catalan capital due to severe pneumonia from Covid, which he cannot leave behind.

In the last hours his situation has worsened, since he has very low blood oxygenation, as this newspaper has learned. The Welshman began to feel bad last weekend, without giving importance at first, to his discomfort. As the hours passed, he had to go to the hospital to have a checkup done. The medical part was clear: severe pneumonia from Covid, despite having the complete vaccination schedule.

your tab YOUR DATA

Was born

on March 22, 1949. In Cardif (United Kingdom). He currently resides in Barcelona.

AWARDS AS A PLAYER

Three Premier League:

with Liverpool in 1973, 76 and 77. An England Cup, a Charity knight in 1976, two European Cups in 1977 and 1978 with Liverpool. The UFA Cups in the years 1973 and 1976 and four Welsh Cups in the years 1967, 1968, 1969 and 1970.

CAREER AS COACH

Swansea City:

Between 1978 and 1984. He rose from the Fourth Division team to the Premier, achieving sixth place in the 81/82 season.

Sporting Lisbon:

1984

Real society:

His first stage began in 1985 and ended in 1989. Cup champion in 1987 and League and Cup runner-up in 1988.

Real Madrid year 1989:

Champion of the Super Cup and the League.

Real society:

His second stage was between 1990 and 1994. In his first season he qualified the team for UEFA as fifth place.

Deportivo de la Coruna:

From 1994 to 1996. Champion of the Super Cup in 1995.

Real Madrid:

Year 1999.

Saint-Étienne between September and December 2000.

Real society:

2001-March 2002. He managed to stay with the team.

Catania and Murcia:

Brief stays in these two clubs.

OTHER CHARGES

Wales and Macedonia manager.

Khazar Lankaran of Azerbaijan in 2013.

Wydad Casablanca. League Champion.

The same Monday he was admitted to the ICU and, unfortunately, since then his condition has not improved, with breathing difficulties, so since this Saturday he needs mechanical help to keep his breathing. In the hospital where he is, the secrecy is total and of course they do not provide any type of medical report, except for his wife, Maite. In any case, we must trust that ‘the Basque of Wales’ manages to leave this damn disease behind. John has always been a strong and stubborn man and I’m sure he’ll get his way this time too. Of course he is not going to give up and we have to trust that in the next few days his condition will improve.

Last minute

Although he underwent back surgery a few months ago, his health was good until this week



Coronavirus

The former Real coach has the complete vaccination schedule against Covid



Although a few months ago he had to undergo back surgery, his health until a few days ago was good. For now, we will have to wait to find out his evolution, trusting that with mechanical help, oxygenation will improve and little by little he can recover.

Toshack, who for many years has had his habitual residence in Barcelona, ​​will be 73 years old on March 22 and keeps his enthusiasm intact for everything that happens in the Real and its surroundings. A few days ago, in a conversation with him, he continued to show his admiration for everything that one of his disciples, Imanol, is doing at the head of the team. “He was the quietest of all,” said the Welshman, “and he looks now, he is not silent on the bench,” he laughed.

«The menu of the Real, please»



In these days that he has been hospitalized, and before needing assisted breathing, at a time when he was feeling better, he told his wife that he wanted to eat the ‘menu de la Real’, which is none other than Roman hake and the rice that he once ate in Salduba when he lived in San Sebastián. Now, every weekend in Barcelona he repeats the menu and even when he was in the hospital he didn’t want to miss it. To closely follow everything that happens in the Real and in the city, he does not stop reading EL DIARIO VASCO whenever he can, although lately he has had more difficulties to do so. In fact, on Tuesday, when he was already admitted, at a time when he was better, he asked his wife to bring him the DV to find out about the Blue and Whites’ news before the match against Lepizig in the UEFA Europa League.

Realistic

On Tuesday, he asked El Diario Vasco to know the latest news from Real before receiving Leipzig



Desire

For years his biggest dream is that one day he will be awarded the Golden Drum: “It would be the best”



His connection with San Sebastián continues to be great and whenever he can he comes to the capital of San Sebastian to spend a few days and be able to walk around La Concha. He even had pending being able to go to Anoeta to see Real live, when his stay in Donostia coincided with a match for the team of which he was coach in three different stages. Although he has never publicly acknowledged it, John had and surely still has a huge dream to receive the city’s Golden Drum. “It is the prize that, without a doubt, would give me the most joy,” the former Real coach acknowledged a few days ago. Every year, Toshack showed his appreciation for being one of the city’s Golden Drum candidates. “It is not little that they remember me,” he added. “I remember as if it were yesterday the balcony of Alderdi Eder in the celebration of the 87 Cup. Going back to the Town Hall would be incredible,” the Welshman dreamed. Now, his fight is different and we trust that the news that will arrive from Barcelona in the coming days will be positive.

Surely from the realistic family and from all of Gipuzkoa he will receive all the necessary strength to overcome this pneumonia that keeps him admitted to the ICU. Those who know him know that it is impossible for him to give up. If he made a famous phrase on his day it was “it is easier to see a pig flying over the Bernabéu than for me to rectify it”. He said it when he was coach of Real Madrid and on his day he created a scandal within the white club. And of course, he never backed down, because he was sure he was right. Now we have to trust that this self-confidence, and the strength that he continues to have, will lead him to overcome this virus that is making our existence bitter. Of course, from these lines we send all the positive energy in the world to his bed in Barcelona.