Entertainment

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard: TikTok users select the perfect cast to perform the media trial | Robert Downey Jr., Margot Robbie, Zac Efron | Cinema and series

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

The trial between Johnny Depp, actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, and his ex-wife Amber Heard, actress of “Aquaman 2”, has come to an end. But an astute follower of the media case made a viral video for TikTok in which he amusingly portrays who would be the ideal Hollywood stars to play those involved who went through court.

Source link

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

In the midst of the scandal, Shakira obtains a new record in her musical career

28 seconds ago

La Vie d’Adèle: Léa Seydoux puts a cape on the sex scenes and Abdellatif Kechiche

2 mins ago

Wilie Sotelo, musical director and soul of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, dies | Others

12 mins ago

A movie with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart? Director wants to bring the actors together

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button