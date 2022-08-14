Just like your attraction, their turbulent relationship and complicated breakup They were written in the sky. Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They met on the set of the movie “The Rum Diary” in 2009. Based on the book of the same name, the film starred Depp as a journalist named Paul Kemp who agrees to a job offer in Puerto Rico. Heard played Chenault, with whom Kemp falls instantly in love.

It should be noted that for the Astrologythe twelve zodiacal signs have different characteristics, which provide fundamental qualities to our personalityand based on them we can understand more about how we behave in different aspects, both with relationships and with ourselves.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: This was the compatibility of this explosive couple according to Astrology

Johnny Depp was born on June 9, 1963, which makes him a faithful Gemini. This air element sign likes fast and exciting situations, so the Gemini actor possibly feel a strong need for self-expression and a large capacity detach, which can sometimes complicate being close to him. Also, it can be difficult to understand what goes through Deep’s head and heartas the sign of the twins can often want completely different things at the same time.

Amber Heard was born on April 22, 1986, which makes her a Taurus 100%. A Bull in love is a comfort lover with a sensual and stable energy, and without a doubt Amber knew how to enjoy the good life through luxuries and parties evidenced in the controversial trial with his former partner. For her, emotional and material security is very important and you may have searched nurture this aspect to feel safe.

The compatibility of these astrological signs indicates that it is surprising that this couple has connected romantically. Regardless of how incompatible these two signs are in a relationship, they have little in common and different temperamentsso it is likely that they have gone through several storms and misunderstandings.

Battling different love languages, Amber’s need for control and Johnny’s search for individual spaces, we see how a real connection could have become a toxic one.. A bond like this surely required a lot of effort, patience and open communication to make it persevere over time.

The actors starred in one of the most controversial divorces in Hollywood history. Undoubtedly, they began with a lot of sexual attraction and pleasant playful moments, but her bullfighting stubbornness and his need for freedom possibly generated wellness issues; It cannot be denied that they have been a passionate couple, but without a doubt also toxic.

