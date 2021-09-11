Johnny Depp asks for 41 million euros from the former Amber Heard, a non-profit organization involved

Johnny Depp’s legal battle against his ex-wife is heating up: the actor is asking Amber Heard for more than 41 million euros. This was revealed by the Daily Mail, in possession of a series of exclusive emails. Where it would be shown that it was the ACLU staff who wrote the text of the Washington Post article, in which Depp (though never quoted) came out as a “violent molester and drunkard.” Amber Heard would just have signed it. In December 2018, Depp’s ex was named Ambassador for Women’s Rights by the ACLU.

In the Washington Post article, the ex-wife of the Hollywood star Amber Heard accused her ex-husband, Johnny Depp (without ever mentioning him due to a non-disclosure agreement) of having suffered physical violence and abuse. A legal battle has arisen that has been going on for two years. Depp asks his wife for a compensation of 41 million euros because he claims to have been defamed. Heard after obtaining a divorce from the actor in 2016, as reported at the time by Tmz, stated that he would give his divorce allowance to charity of € 5.7 million, in addition to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, right at the ACLU (i.e. the American Union for Civil Liberties). A body that fights for the protection of individual freedoms and for the civil rights of all, especially women.

The emails held by the Daily Mail

The Daily Mail in an article published on Thursday 27 May 2021 claims that the American actress: “He approved the text written by a staff member of the non-profit organization. The draft of the piece underwent several legal revisions by the woman’s lawyer, who was careful not to mention Depp. This is to avoid violating the nondisclosure agreement in their $ 7 million divorce pact, signed by both of them.“.

L’Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, once he got hold of the emails he released a statement to the Daily:

These documents show that the nonprofit wrote a fake editorial, only signed by Heard. And so it was they who conspired against my client from the start. And those who plot, write and publish defamatory content, even alleged advocates of free speech, are not immune from the consequences..

In the article from 2018 Amber Heard talks about violence

Despite the divorce, the resentment and resentment between Depp and Heard never seems to have subsided, not even over the years. And in fact in December 2018 the Washington Post published a bombshell article in which the American star’s ex spoke about domestic violence and abuse, without ever mentioning her husband. However, they all traced Heard’s words back to the ex.

Johnny Depp sues Amber Heard for defamation

The article sparked the ire of the actor also because the title – “I have spoken out against sexual violence and I have faced the wrath of our culture“- left no doubts of interpretation. Whoever traced in the person of Depp the protagonist of the words of Amber. Also because the two divorced precisely because of the alleged abuse of the actor on his ex-wife. The 57-year-old actor then quoted the former partner in court for defamation, asking for compensation of 41 million euros. Claiming that the article included references to their failed marriage (which is expressly prohibited by their nondisclosure agreement). Plus because he unfairly described and labeled him as a rape monster.

The ACLU in court because cited by the plaintiff

The non-profit organization has until Friday 28 May 2021 to respond to the subpoena of Depp’s legal team. The actor wants to know if Heard has really honored the public promise of 2016 to donate half of the money obtained from the divorce (just under 3 million euros) to the ACLU.

Email correspondence, in the possession of the British tabloid, throws new fuel on the fire. Also because the discussion now moves to another point. That is the reason why at the end of 2018 Heard was appointed ambassador for women’s rights by the ACLU. An issue that Depp intends to bring to court.