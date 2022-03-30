Johnny Depp claims to be on the verge of a “new beginning” as the trial against Amber Heard continues

The last few years have been the most difficult in the life and career of Johnny Depp. The actor, accustomed to receiving offers from the big studios, has seen how they have stopped counting on him, in large part, as is the case with ‘Fantastic Beasts’where he gave life to Grindelwald.

He also left the possible future projects of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, all due to his disputes with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The couple’s relationship was blown up when the actress accused him of physically abusing her.

The actor denied it and has different open fronts against her. But the case quickly became famous and a journalist The Sun called it “wife beater“, so he went to trial for defamation which he ultimately lost.

In the midst of all these scandals, together with his confessed problems with alcohol, the ‘Eduardo Scissorhands’ actor wants to start from scratch, as he has assured at an award ceremony.





Amber Heard and Johnny Depp | Getty

Depp has received the Gold Medal of Merit of the Serbian Nation from the hands of President Aleksandar Vucic, due to “outstanding merits in public and cultural activitiesespecially in the field of cinematographic art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world”.

And it is that the actor stars ‘The Minamata Photographer’, which was shot in its capital, Belgrade. Full of emotion, according to the Daily Mail, the interpreter said he was at the dawn of a “new life” and that this recognition brought him closer to a “new beginning“.

The legal ‘weapon’ with which Johnny Depp hopes to win the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has been trying to prove his innocence since 2019 when that same year, his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of having mistreated her in an article published by the Washington Post.

To put an end to his legal dispute and in search of his innocence, the actor gave a hit of effect by hiring the successful criminal lawyer kathleen zellner.

This prestigious lawyer rose to fame when the true crime premiered in 2015 ‘Making a Murderer’in which he defends a case with very little hope of getting ahead.

Surely you are interested in:

Johnny Depp launches to sell NFT of intimate pictures of his Hollywood friends