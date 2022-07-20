Johnny Depp forgets Amber Heard’s drama next to another woman

Italy.- The last few months have been total chaos for the lives of Johnny Deppone of the most important actors in Hollywood, this due to the controversial and media trial he faced against his ex, the actress Amber Heardand the news about his private life does not end, as he has once again become a topic of conversation.

The artist was captured through the lens of the Daily Mail recently strolling through Italy, where he was seen next to a mysterious and beautiful woman with reddish hair, unleashing all kinds of reactions.

Johnny Depp was photographed last weekend next to an unknown companion, a woman with reddish hair apparently younger than him, this while arriving at a rehearsal at the Santa Giulianna Arena, where he was a special guest with guitarist Jeff Beck, at the Umbria Jazz Festival.

The 59-year-old actor he was seen very smiling forgetting the drama with Amber Heard, dressed in a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a brown hat.

So far the identity of the woman who appeared next to Depp is unknown in recent days, but many believe that it is his new conquest, a new love that could have recently come into his life. However, the actor has not referred to the issue.

