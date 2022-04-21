Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Left ‘Human Fecal Remains’ In His Bed

Actor Johnny Depp assured this Wednesday that his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, left “human fecal remains” in his bed days after separating.

Depp testified for the second consecutive day in the dispute against Heard, after a first day in which he assured that he had “never” “hit a woman” in his life.

The ten people who make up the jury of the trial, which began on April 11 in Fairfax (Virginia, USA), listened for more than four hours to new details of the tortuous relationship that the couple of actors had for five years.

In the litigation, the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article he published in The Washington Post in 2018, after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.

In his turn to speak, Depp recalled a day when, already separated, he went to the Los Angeles house that the couple shared to collect his things and found “human fecal remains” on his side of the marriage bed.

“It was so weird and so grotesque that I could only laugh,” said the actor, clad in a gray suit, while a photo of the feces was projected.

Heard, also present in the room, listened in silence to the testimony of her ex-partner with a blank look that, at times, hinted at disapproval.

His statement is expected in the coming weeks.

In front of her, Depp, more agitated than on the first day, described his version of several of the fights he had with Heard, whom he described as an “abusive” couple and with whom he assured that he spent so many years for fear of “failing”. ” and even to a hypothetical suicide of the actress.

The actor offered details of the row that the couple had in Australia in 2015 and in which Depp allegedly lost a piece of his finger.

“I looked down and realized that I had cut the tip of my finger. She was looking right at my bones, which were sticking out,” she claimed.

According to his account of the events, he went to the kitchen to pour himself a glass of vodka when the actress appeared and hit him with the bottle, cutting his finger with the glass.

The versions about the 2015 accident, which has been known for years, have been varying with different explanations, such as that Depp cut himself with a knife, got caught in a door or, according to Heard, was injured by hitting himself with a mobile phone during a fit of rage.

The actor now blames his ex-wife directly, whom he also accused of putting out a cigarette in his face and even pretending that he had broken his nose with a handkerchief stained with red nail polish to simulate blood.

During his speech on Tuesday, Depp stated that he had taken legal action for the “responsibility of clearing” his name and that his “goal is for the truth to be known.”

“It’s very rare when you go from Cinderella to Quasimodo in less than a second,” he said.

During three years of legal struggle Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, have shared details about their life together and in which the actress claimed, in various ways, to have been a victim of ill-treatment.

The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages.

For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.