Johnny Depp: She is Camille Vásquez, the actor’s Colombian lawyer – Entertainment – ​​Culture

Regardless of the resolution in the trial between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard -which is by far the most mediatic trial in recent times and that the Tuesday May 31 could have a final verdict if the jury reaches an agreement – has been the impetus for the work of Camille Vásquez, Depp’s trial lawyer who “stole the show” in the trial between the two movie stars in the court of the case in Fairfax, in the state of Virginia.

In fact, she is already considered a celebrity by the public after becoming an overnight sensation thanks to her performance defending her client in the courtroom.

Vasquez is indeed a highly experienced and successful attorney who has represented some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. She has a reputation for being tough and aggressive, but also fair and honest, where she has worked for clients that have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck, among others.

Now the 37-year-old legal advisor is part of the team of nine lawyers who have worked in the depp case in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Heard worth $50 million, for which Heard countersued him for $100 million. And every time the shrewd lawyer appeared in court questioning the actress, online clips of her cross-examination went viral.

Over the course of the six-week trial, Vásquez drew admiration and praise from millions of people who have followed the court process, and on Friday he presented forceful closing arguments. The Californian lawyer, who has been dominating social media conversations since the trial began, has surely overshadowed the popularity of her high-profile client, or at least helped her public perception.

Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, questioned Heard about a variety of incidents.

In his closing arguments, Camille He said Heard had gone to court with “outrageous and exaggerated accusations of abuse” to claim that she, and not Depp, had been defamed. While questioning her, she told Amber Heard that her lies had been revealed to the world multiple times, as well as questioning her about perjury and leaking information to the press to tip the case in her favor.

The attorney has also been racking up millions of views of her cross-examination online and fans have also taken to social media to show support for her litigation strategies, while debunking rumors that Vásquez was getting out of court have been criticized. dates with the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean.

According to local reports, Vasquez She has been dating a British estate agent for several months in order to quash rumors of a client-lawyer romance that surfaced after she was seen hugging Depp and being friendly in the courtroom. But there were many who thought that she was in a relationship with Depp as they were seen to be close during the court process. Also, when asked if she and the 58-year-old movie star were together, Camille said nothing and just smiled.

road to fame

But why the dizzying popularity of Camille Vásquez? The fact of being a young Latina lawyer who has come out in court to defend her famous client, in such a mediatic case, has been the influencing factor in creating an ideal atmosphere of admiration for this litigant born in Los Angeles on 24 July 1984, daughter of Leonel Vásquez and María Marilia Puentes Vásquez, of Colombian and Cuban originin addition to having a sister a year younger than her, Shari Vásquez, who is a pediatrician.

The attorney has been an associate at the high-profile law firm Brown Rudnick LLP in Orange County, California since 2018. She specializes in litigation, with a particular focus on plaintiff-side defamation cases. Camille graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006, she earned her law degree from law school. After gaining a good reputation for her legal experience, she began working for a variety of firms for several years before she was hired as an attorney at the law firm of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP, to link up with Brown Rudnick LLP, who hired her as associate attorney, where she is currently working on the most mediatic case of the year.

It should be noted that Vásquez already has a long history of working with Depp. She represented him in a previous case involving his former financial managers, and the actor was so impressed with her work that he asked her to be his attorney again in this case.

The chemistry between Vasquez and Depp has been evident during the trial. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

And apparently, that working chemistry has been evident. Vasquez gained this “cult status” after she ruthlessly grilled Heard the number of times she had the opportunity to do so. The lawyer asked the Aquaman actress some tough questions and left her baffled during the trial that began on April 11. But in addition to all of the above, the energetic defense of Vasquez It has also made her a topic of discussion within the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.

Some critics have accused her of not believing the claims of Amber Heard and discrediting her allegations of abuse, while on the other hand, others have seen her as exposing the rights of male victims of domestic violence and as a possible role model.

It only remains to wait for the final verdict by the court in this case, to see if the sympathy it has generated Camille Vasquez In his legal process in court, he will equally influence the jury at the time of issuing its decision, which will largely decide the future of the two actors in litigation.

mario amaya

For the time

Hollywood, Calif.

