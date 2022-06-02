Johnny Depp: these are some celebrities who have supported the star during the trial against Amber Heard

The ongoing libel trial between ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is being closely watched, not only by members of the public, but by other celebrities as well.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million. He alleges that Heard insinuated that he abused her in an op-ed for Washington Post of 2018 on domestic violence.

Heard is filing a $100 million countersuit, accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

In the course of the legal process, and Depp’s earlier legal case against The Sunseveral prominent celebrities have offered their opinion on the couple, and Heard received public endorsements from several stars.

However, others have also spoken out in support of Depp, including his ex-partners Winona Ryder and Kate Moss, as well as actor Javier Bardem and musician Sia.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the biggest names who spoke out for Depp, and what they said…

Winona Ryder

Although Depp was involved in a case against the British newspaper The Sun for defamation after being described as a “wife beater” in an article, her former partner and co-star of Edward ScissorhandsWinona Ryder issued a statement in her defense.

“The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the furthest thing from the Johnny that I knew and loved,” he said.

“He was never, never violent with me. He has never been violent or abusive to anyone that I have ever seen.”

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem worked with Depp on the 2000 film Before Night Falls Y Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales of 2017.

In 2020, he gave his support to the actor in the defamation trial and wrote in documents seen by the magazine People: “I love Johnny very much. He has always been a true gentleman and an extremely generous and caring friend to my family and myself.”

“In addition to that, I have had the gift of working with him twice and have witnessed his respectful attitude towards each member of the team, along with his unique and hilarious sense of humor.”

He added: “I support Johnny because I have always seen and felt in him a true caring and loving man, an extraordinary and unique artist who has listened to anyone who has needed his help. Not only do I love Johnny very much, but I respect him deeply and thank him for being the free and careless child that he is in his art and the mature and caring man that he is in the lives of others, always present when we need him ” .

Bardem claimed that Depp was a “good human being” who was “caught up in the lies and manipulations of toxic beings”.

Penelope Cruz

Actress Penelope Cruz, who is married to Bardem and co-starred with Depp Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tidesalso submitted a statement in support of Depp.

She wrote that Depp treated her with “sweetness, protection and kindness” during their time on Pirateswhen I was pregnant.

“I have seen Johnny in many situations and he is always kind to everyone around him. He is one of the most generous people I know,” he said.

sia

Musician Sia shared her support for Depp in a 2020 tweet, writing, “Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp.”

“I mean, I’d love for him to stop using and stop wearing jewelry, but clearly he’s the victim after listening to those tapes.”

Eve Green

French actress Eva Green, who worked with Depp on Dark Shadows In 2012, he shared an Instagram post in support of Depp during his US libel trial.

“I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than ever for him and his family,” she wrote in the caption.

vanessa paradis

French singer-songwriter Vanessa Paradis, another Depp ex-partner, offered written support to the actor during his UK libel case in 2020.

“I have known Johnny for over 25 years. We have been a couple for 14 years and raised our two children together,” she wrote. “Throughout all these years, I have known Johnny as a kind, caring, generous and non-violent person and father.”

“On the sets of the movies, the actors, directors and the entire crew love him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we have ever seen. I am aware of the accusations that Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for over four years.”

“This is nothing like the real Johnny I have ever known and from my personal experience over many years I can say that he was never violent or abusive towards me. I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing and have also caused damage to his career because unfortunately people have continued to believe these false facts.”

