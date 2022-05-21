Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Heard begs Depp to stop calling her a ‘liar’ on audio

This Monday an emotional audio was played in court during the multi-million dollar defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. the actress of Aquaman she said she begged her then-husband to stop calling her a “liar” about her alleged abuse.

In the audio, a recorded conversation between the actors is heard in June 2016, a month after Heard filed for divorce from Depp.

“They call me a liar and a gold digger,” she is heard saying.

“I’m not lying about any of this sh*t and I’m not after any of your money.”

Heard told the court that she wanted Depp to stop calling her a “liar” and stop the “smear campaign” that had allegedly started against her.

“He was trying to get Johnny to stop the smear campaign he launched,” he said.

Heard claimed that Depp told her he would “ruin” her and her career.

“Johnny said he would ruin me. That no one would ever touch me, professionally, that no one would ever work with me again,” he stated.

“That I would never work again. That it would ruin my career.”

“Just don’t call me a liar. Don’t say this isn’t real,” said Heard who was trying to urge Depp on.

The actress took the stand again to testify for a third day as the trial resumed Monday in Fairfax, Virginia, after a week-long break.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over an op-ed the actress wrote in 2018 for Washington Postwhere she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The actor from pirates of the caribbean He is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

However, Depp claims that the text falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser, something he adamantly denies, and that it has forced him to fight for roles in Hollywood. He is suing for US$50 million.

Heard is filing a counterclaim for $100 million; he accuses Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against him and describes his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”