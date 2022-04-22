Johnny Depp will never be Jack Sparrow again

Depp demands Heard 50 million dollars for the negative effects caused to his career by that article in which she narrated alleged experiences of abuse to which Depp subjected her during their marriage. Depp points out that those statements ended her career and life.

Disney decided to suspend any project with him based on these statements, Depp said.. The choice of Disney was supposedly due to the fear that its image could disrupt the nature of a project such as Pirates of the Caribbean.

During this judicial process, Deep was questioned by Ben Rottenborn, his ex-partner’s lawyer, to whom he confirmed that he would not return to the franchise even if Disney asked him to.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, Wouldn’t anything in this world make you work with Disney again on a movie? Pirates of the Caribbean? Correct?“, to which Deep replied “that’s right, Mr. Rottenborn”.

A legal ruse by Heard’s lawyer with which he sought to demonstrate to the jury that Disney had already dispensed with Depp from the saga before Heard wrote his article in the Washington Post.

Rottenborn pointed to an article in the Daily Mail posted on October 25, 2018 detailing that Deep was “out like Jack Sparrow”. Publication that the actor said he did not know, but that did not surprise him considering that “Disney was trying to end his relationship with him to safeguard himself.”

With those statements, Depp seems to definitively close the door to the saga by making a brief appearance or simple cameo in the new installment in which Disney is already working and in the absence of official confirmation, it will be focused on female characters and will feature Margot Robbie as a possible protagonist.

Pirates of the Caribbean started in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlwith Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley as stars, the production was a real success at the box office and began one of the highest-grossing franchises in history that, with its five installments, adds up to 4.5 billion dollars in revenue. global form.