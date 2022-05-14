Jomari Goyso: “It’s time to pack up again and follow my destiny”; Are you leaving ‘Wake up America’?

It is no secret to anyone that Jomari Goyso has become one of the favorite faces of the famous Univision morning show, as it sows an excellent vibe in ‘Despierta América’.

And it is that her style and friendliness make fans fall in love every minute of her personality, not to mention her wise beauty and fashion advice.

However, gossip has spread through social networks that the presenter of Spanish origin, would leave the famous morning after being seen crying and with his things packed.

It should be noted that Goyso has only two months after having returned formal to the finals of ‘Wake up America’, so all his fans have shown their concern.

What is a fact is that these rumors began when the presenter shared an emotional video on his Instagram account where he shows himself devastated and with his things packed.

And it is that the Spaniard has always been characterized by being very transparent and united with his followers, who support each of his decisions and has not tired of supporting him throughout his career.

It is worth mentioning that for everyone’s peace of mind, it is not about his leaving the famous morning paper, but about a transition from home that he is about to undertake, and that is how fired from his “fortress”.

Is Jomari Goyso left homeless?

And it’s that he too 41-year-old actor He shared a video in which he explains that he is going to move house, that it is an exit that hurts him deep inside and he appreciates the support that is being given to him.

“It’s time to pack up again and follow my destiny… I’m not afraid of change, just stuck. It’s time to move, to get uncomfortable and grow up.”

And it is that packing his belongings has been very painful for him, since he has come across many memories of those people who for one reason or another are no longer by his side.

In words from the fashion expert, He assures that he is moving because his house had become a fortress and even though he needs his home to be a sanctuary and a space that gives him protection, he also reflects that feeling isolated is not healthy for him.

What is a fact is that the presenter asks his followers to be calm, because although he shows himself to be very sentimental, it is a necessary change and it was time to do it.

“Don’t worry, I’ve already lived in 12 different houses and 7 cities. 40 years of life and here I am still studying in the college of life with the teacher of teachers: God! #movingout MISSING YOU MY BEAUTIFUL LESLIE MONROY.”

