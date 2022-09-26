Jordana Brewster, 42, hits the beach in a white bikini on her honeymoon with Mason Morfit: photos

Image Credit: Clint Brewer Photography/AIM/BACKGRID

Jordan Brewster she is loving her new life as a wife for the second time! the Fast and Furious The actress was spotted frolicking on a Malibu beach on Saturday (September 24) with her husband. morphite mason, whom he married earlier this month. Stealing the spotlight in her retro polka dot bikini, Jordana looked every inch the gorgeous movie star on the golden sands.

the Faculty alum styled the laid-back look with a floppy straw hat and a set of designer sunglasses. Mason, the CEO of ValueAct Capital, rocked a pair of swim trunks, going shirtless for the beach walk. In the back was Jordana’s adorable pup, Endi, whom she adopted a few years ago.

This will mark Jordana’s second marriage, as she was previously married to her husband for 13 years, Andrew’s Form. The couple “quietly separated” in early 2020 and share two children together: Julian8 and Rowan5.

Just a few weeks after filing for divorce, Jordana went public with her affair with Mason, whom she had met at lunch when she was still married to Andrew. The former model said she “took notice of Mason” and began following each other on social media after her brief lunch, according to her interview with Glamor magazine. “Four days after separating from Andrew, I was on a plane to San Francisco to visit this man I had only met once but who stuck in my mind,” he admitted.

He went on to talk about the love of his life. “One of the best things, and there are many, that Mason said to me was, ‘I will hold you in the light.’ It’s a Quaker saying that means “raise yourself to light and goodness so that you may have hope and peace.” Mason told me this when he was going through a rough patch. He repeats it every time there is a challenge.”

In September 2021, Jordana revealed that Mason popped the question by sharing a photo of the pair cuddling on a beach while showing off her ring, with the caption, “JB soon to be JBM.”