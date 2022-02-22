José Juan Barea acquires the La Merced school for the development of a sports tourism project

the basketball player Jose Juan Barea acquired the facilities of the La Merced school in San Juan from the Catholic Church to develop a sports development complex there that will be called JUMP, it will be reported this Tuesday morning at a press conference.

Barea has as a partner in the project Ricky Newmana renowned man in the hotel industry in Puerto Rico.

The complex is being built with an investment of $7 million and will have 100,000 square feet of space for sports facilities for basketball, both forms of volleyball, beach tennis, soccer, lodging and other areas.

“JUMP offers youth and collegiate athletes the opportunity to come and improve. We will provide athletes of all ages and ability levels to develop their skills in multiple sports,” Barea said in a statement delivered to the conference.

The facilities will occupy a space of 100,000 square feet. ( Supplied )

Led by athlete and hotelier, the project intends to encourage sports tourism.

“Large-scale sporting events have a significant economic impact and attract audiences with healthy levels of spending on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, and more,” Newman said in a statement. “That is why JUMP will provide the opportunity to present more sporting events where Puerto Rico is the recurring venue.”

The La Merced school is located in Hato Rey and was the alma mater of national athletes such as the former basketball player and now coach Manolo Cintrón, and the active national volleyball player, Denis del Valle. There, the late Félix Joglar, was athletic director for 23 years.