José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez shows off his muscles with a sleeveless shirt in the gym: This is how he looks at 79 years old

While waiting for the premiere of the series “The Umbrella Academy”, Genesis, the youngest daughter of José Luis Rodríguez, posed in a stunning lingerie set and “El Puma” reacted with an image from the gym.

The singer, who survived a double lung transplant, has been very active after the risky operation. Despite the arrival of the pandemic, the Venezuelan musician performed several concerts and shows.

In social networks, he is also very present, where he shows his new professional projects and how he spends time with his wife, Carolina Pérez.

For her part, her youngest daughter, with whom she maintains a harmonious relationship unlike her elders, Liliana and Lilibeth, makes her way into the North American film industry, and her most recent success is the Netflix series that promises for its third season.

This is what “El Puma” looks like in a shirt at 79 years old

“El Puma”, 79, showed that he stays in shape with a photo in which he appears in the gym wearing a shirt, training gloves and a leather belt.

But more than bragging about his figure and the good shape he is in, despite his age, José Luis Rodríguez used the photo to respond to a Genesis post on Instagram.

The daughter of the interpreter of “Not to mention the toupee” is in Costa Rica, and from her hotel room where she is staying, she uploaded a post in which she appears in front of the mirror.

“The photo that Puma sends me in response to my post. Legendary”, Genesis wrote in one of her Instagram statuses, showing a screenshot of the image sent to her by her famous father.

