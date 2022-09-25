José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez spoke about his relationship with his only granddaughter Galilea López Morillo

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old remains in force after more than five decades of career in the music industry, but many things have happened in his life. In 2017 he had to take a break from work to face a double lung transplant that saved his life.

At the same time, he has been dealing with his two older daughters for several years. Liliana and Lilibeth product of his first marriage with the artist Lila Morillo. They got angry with his father when he formed a new family with model Carolina Pérez shortly after separating from his mother and had a third daughter named Genesis.

There were many disqualifications that were crossed before the media and social networks. There are times when it is believed that the Puma Rodriguez he is reconciled with his older daughters and others where he is not. Now Liliana and Lilibeth, who hardly use the last name Rodríguez but Morillo, have just released a new song called ‘Malo’ that seems to be dedicated to the singer.

Galilea Lopez Morillo is another piece within the family relationships of the Puma Rodriguez. She is the daughter of Liliana and the singer’s only granddaughter so far, but despite the fact that she is all the rage on social networks, she has no relationship with the artist. Some time ago, Puma cleared things up at a press conference.

Galilea Lopez Morillo. Source: Terra archive

“I am not going to talk about these private things nor do I want to talk, because these things break down a certain human part that is not pretty, my wife and I were at Liliana’s delivery, we assisted her, we were there with her when she was giving birth, and we received the granddaughter there everyone, how can you say that?” said the Puma Rodriguez angry when they consulted him on the subject that he did not want to meet the teenager.

The Puma Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

“I always had love for Galilea because she is my granddaughter, I took her to the stores, we were together… when they started attacking Genesis and Carolina, I cut off, I had to decide, be happy or be unhappy forever,” he concluded. Puma Rodriguez and blamed his daughters Liliana and Lilibeth for the estrangement.