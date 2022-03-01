Josh Gad declared that LGBT+ representation in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was not enough

american actor Josh Gadwho played LeFou in live-action from the Disney classic Beauty and the Beastquestioned about the scene in which he starred dancing with another man and that was listed by director Bill Condon as the first exclusively gay moment for a company film.

According to Gad, the inseparable friend and henchman of Gastón (Luke Evans) was not intended to be part of the LGBTQ communityso if that were your inclusion should have been more substantial since what really happened was not such a relevant moment in his memory.

“We didn’t go far enough to deserve praise. We didn’t go far enough to say, ‘Look how brave we are.’ My regret in what happened is that it became “Disney’s first explicitly gay moment,” he said in an interview with The Independent.

The 41-year-old actor asserted that, although at the time he defended the issue of inclusion in the film starring Emma Watson, he did not represent the guild. “It was never meant to be a moment that we should be commending ourselves for, because, frankly, I don’t think we’ve done justice to what a real gay character in a Disney movie should be.”, he added.

His character, who would return through a series for Disney +, which was finally postponed due to creative delays, at no point in the plot did he reveal his sexual orientation or give any indication. “That was not LeFou. If we’re going to pat each other on the back, dammit, we should have gone further with that. Everyone deserves a chance to see themselves on screen, and I don’t think we’ve done enough. I certainly haven’t done enough to do that,” said the man who declined to host the Oscars.