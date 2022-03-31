Josué Mejía de la Banda El Recodo marries the widow of Joan Sebastian’s nephew

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Chris Rock performance packed after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars
02:15
-
Luis de Llano denies Sasha Sokol and assures that he never committed a crime
02:37
-
Bruce Willis retires from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia
01:04
-
What is aphasia? The delicate illness that forced Bruce Willis to withdraw from acting
01:10
-
They can take away the Oscar: three possible punishments that the Academy could impose on Will Smith for his slap
01:46
-
Becky G tries Anitta’s sexy dance and fails, what happened to her?
01:03
-
Celebrities ARV: José Manuel Figueroa undergoes emergency surgery and Laura Bozzo returns to TV
03:46
-
This is Scott Disick’s opinion of the fertility process that Kourtney Kardashian underwent
01:04
-
Miley Cyrus calls her marriage to Liam Hemsworth a ‘disaster’
01:05
-
José Luis Terrazas clarifies why Diana Reyes was not included in the Duranguense Fest
05:02
-
Christian Carabias talks about the deep connection he has with his son Cristan
01:14
-
Lionel Messi fan arrested for rudely hugging him
01:57
-
Cardi B’s guarura causes a sensation in networks for his reaction in a Disney game
01:34
-
Miley Cyrus and Anitta raise the temperature during a live show
02:14
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a fun outing with Emme
01:19
-
Lucero reveals the hardest thing she had to live with her children after the divorce
01:31
-
Ana Bárbara demonstrates the authorship of her song and denies José Manuel Figueroa
02:54
-
“Something that is not correct continues to be normalized”: Sasha Sokol
01:33
-
“I’m still processing it”: Chris Rock on Will Smith’s slap
01:35
-
UP NEXT
Chris Rock performance packed after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars
02:15
-
Luis de Llano denies Sasha Sokol and assures that he never committed a crime
02:37
-
Bruce Willis retires from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia
01:04
-
What is aphasia? The delicate illness that forced Bruce Willis to withdraw from acting
01:10
-
They can take away the Oscar: three possible punishments that the Academy could impose on Will Smith for his slap
01:46
-
Becky G tries Anitta’s sexy dance and fails, what happened to her?
01:03
-
Celebrities ARV: José Manuel Figueroa undergoes emergency surgery and Laura Bozzo returns to TV
03:46
-
This is Scott Disick’s opinion of the fertility process that Kourtney Kardashian underwent
01:04
-
Miley Cyrus calls her marriage to Liam Hemsworth a ‘disaster’
01:05
-
José Luis Terrazas clarifies why Diana Reyes was not included in the Duranguense Fest
05:02
-
Christian Carabias talks about the deep connection he has with his son Cristan
01:14
-
Lionel Messi fan arrested for rudely hugging him
01:57
-
Cardi B’s guarura causes a sensation in networks for his reaction in a Disney game
01:34
-
Miley Cyrus and Anitta raise the temperature during a live show
02:14
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a fun outing with Emme
01:19
-
Lucero reveals the hardest thing she had to live with her children after the divorce
01:31
-
Ana Bárbara demonstrates the authorship of her song and denies José Manuel Figueroa
02:54
-
“Something that is not correct continues to be normalized”: Sasha Sokol
01:33
-
“I’m still processing it”: Chris Rock on Will Smith’s slap
01:35