Journalist denounces was humiliated and expelled from a JetBlue flight

Santiago.- The journalist Humberto Olivieras reported that he was humiliated and mistreated by the airline JetBluebeing ejected from a flight en route to the john f kennedy airport from New York to the city of Santiago.

He said that the event occurred on June 22 of this year on flight 137 of the aforementioned company, which was scheduled to leave the New York terminal at 8:39 at night that same day.

“Despite the fact that the passengers of flight 137 boarded the ship at the indicated time, still around eleven o’clock that same night, we had not left for our destination, but rather the device taxied to leave the runway to return after a stop time of

back to the boarding ramp”said.

He explained that in this situation and after some time it was announced that another pilot was waiting, who would be the one to pilot the airplane.

Journalist Humberto Olivieras maintained that he was surprised at what he considered improvisations serious in the case of a flight that was responsible for the lives of hundreds of people and that, furthermore, it was assumed that the operation in general would be organized with weeks and even

months in advance. He indicated that he told a flight attendant that the actions in question were a serious disrespect of the JetBlue company with the passengers on board.

“Before my complaint the employee responded by angrily defending the company, which led to an argument between the two and immediately afterwards the agent addressed the pilot asking for my expulsion from the ship, which occurred in the following minutes, “he said in a document delivered in a

visit to the newsroom of Hoy, in this city.

The social communicator regretted that despite the support of the other passengers to be allowed to continue on the flight, the area line He was expelled from the plane and he had to wake up in a seat in the John F. Kennedy airport lounge waiting for another flight.

“I had to suffer the humiliation of being unfairly and shamefully removed from the aircraft,” he said.